Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $118.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.13. The stock has a market cap of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.29.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.