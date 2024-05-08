Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,015,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $78,000,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7,897.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 967,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,183,000 after buying an additional 955,755 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,032,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,476,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,003,000 after purchasing an additional 693,985 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,695. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.74.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.