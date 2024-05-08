Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Sage Investment Advisers LLC

Sage Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 80.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VGSH traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $57.73. 1,608,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,010,297. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day moving average is $57.98. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.70.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

