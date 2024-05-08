Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Walt Disney updated its FY24 guidance to ~$4.70 EPS.

Shares of DIS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,467,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,034,601. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.14 billion, a PE ratio of 65.12, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.21.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.67.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

