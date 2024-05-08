Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.750-12.050 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.0 billion. Waters also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 2.500-2.600 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAT. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Waters from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $301.56.

NYSE WAT traded up $3.16 on Wednesday, reaching $329.22. 40,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,194. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Waters has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $363.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.76.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.57 million. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Waters will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

