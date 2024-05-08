Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $915,000 Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 587.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 20.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $136,729.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at $745,454. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:FSK traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $19.47. 104,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,704. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.23. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.81%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

