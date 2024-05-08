Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQE traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12 month low of $70.18 and a 12 month high of $89.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.58.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.1907 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.

(Free Report)

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.