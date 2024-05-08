Welch & Forbes LLC Lowers Position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.07% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMBC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807,087 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,226,000 after purchasing an additional 15,771 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,438 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 260,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SMBC traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.18. 6,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,438. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average is $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.12 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.30%.

In other news, Director Sammy A. Schalk sold 913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $40,372.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,005.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

