AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of AdTheorent in a report on Monday, April 1st. Noble Financial restated a market perform rating on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AdTheorent from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get AdTheorent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADTH

AdTheorent Price Performance

Shares of ADTH opened at $3.43 on Monday. AdTheorent has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.79 million, a P/E ratio of -57.16 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.31.

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $59.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.20 million. AdTheorent had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AdTheorent will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdTheorent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AdTheorent during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdTheorent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in AdTheorent during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in AdTheorent in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in AdTheorent in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

AdTheorent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.