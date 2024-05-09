Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $157.00 at UBS Group

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at UBS Group from $143.00 to $157.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.97.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Down 6.3 %

ABNB stock traded down $9.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.98. 4,170,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,455,031. The stock has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.50.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total value of $96,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,505,554.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total value of $96,612.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,504 shares in the company, valued at $35,505,554.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 22,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.18, for a total transaction of $3,750,720.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 143,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,316,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,874 shares of company stock valued at $63,712,671 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Airbnb by 79.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 18,196 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 32.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,528,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 51.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 242,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,323,000 after buying an additional 82,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.