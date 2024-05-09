Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $215.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.62.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $188.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $105.16 and a 12-month high of $189.94. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $186,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,198,961 shares of company stock valued at $4,482,430,577 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,158,872,000 after buying an additional 13,134,632 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,700,551,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,736,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,411 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,221,446,000 after purchasing an additional 295,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

