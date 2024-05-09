SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Stock Down 1.7 %
SigmaTron International stock opened at $4.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.89. SigmaTron International has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $7.89.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $95.92 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SigmaTron International
SigmaTron International Company Profile
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SigmaTron International
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.