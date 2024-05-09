Financial Comparison: Vericity (VERY) versus The Competition

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Free Report) is one of 42 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Vericity to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vericity and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Vericity
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Vericity Competitors
|360
|2395
|2047
|73
|2.38
As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 47.56%. Given Vericity’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vericity has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Risk and Volatility
Institutional and Insider Ownership
1.9% of Vericity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Vericity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Vericity and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Vericity
|-5.57%
|-9.13%
|-1.23%
|Vericity Competitors
|7.58%
|13.04%
|1.04%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Vericity and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Vericity
|$177.57 million
|-$9.89 million
|-16.63
|Vericity Competitors
|$21.18 billion
|$1.26 billion
|7.93
Vericity’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vericity. Vericity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Summary
Vericity peers beat Vericity on 10 of the 10 factors compared.
About Vericity
Vericity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations. This segment is also involved in the insurance lead sale activities through its eCoverage web presence. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. Vericity, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Des Plaines, Illinois.
