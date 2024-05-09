Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading Up 1.1%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s share price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $190.44 and last traded at $190.00. Approximately 12,336,655 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 43,469,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.62.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.08, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,502,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,470,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,198,961 shares of company stock worth $4,482,430,577 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

