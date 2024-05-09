Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Announces Earnings Results

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.61, Zacks reports. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.14 and a beta of 1.30. Ambac Financial Group has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Ambac Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.