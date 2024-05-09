Analyzing Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) and KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD)

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) and Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares KORU Medical Systems and Vivos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORU Medical Systems -45.24% -25.10% -18.73% Vivos Therapeutics -98.42% -665.17% -122.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for KORU Medical Systems and Vivos Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORU Medical Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vivos Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

KORU Medical Systems presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.56%. Given KORU Medical Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe KORU Medical Systems is more favorable than Vivos Therapeutics.

58.6% of KORU Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of KORU Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Vivos Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

KORU Medical Systems has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivos Therapeutics has a beta of 8.03, suggesting that its stock price is 703% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KORU Medical Systems and Vivos Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORU Medical Systems $28.52 million 3.61 -$13.74 million ($0.28) -8.04 Vivos Therapeutics $13.80 million 0.51 -$13.58 million ($11.05) -0.21

Vivos Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KORU Medical Systems. KORU Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vivos Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

KORU Medical Systems beats Vivos Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORU Medical Systems

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. develops and manufactures medical devices and supplies in the United States and internationally. It offers the freedom infusion systems to deliver life-saving therapies to patients with chronic illnesses, such as primary immunodeficiency diseases, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria. Its products include the FREEDOM60 syringe infusion system, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing products. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Mahwah, New Jersey.

About Vivos Therapeutics

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring. The company also offers VivoScore Program, a screening and home sleep test in adults and children. It markets and sells its appliances, and related treatments and services to licensed professionals, primarily general dentists in the United States and Canada. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Littleton, Colorado.

