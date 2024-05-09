Contrasting BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) & Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN)

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) and Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BAB and Denny’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get BAB alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BAB 0 0 0 0 N/A Denny’s 0 3 3 0 2.50

Denny’s has a consensus price target of $11.42, indicating a potential upside of 40.08%. Given Denny’s’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Denny’s is more favorable than BAB.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BAB 14.78% 17.10% 12.09% Denny’s 5.27% -63.27% 6.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares BAB and Denny’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

85.1% of Denny’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.7% of BAB shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Denny’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BAB and Denny’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BAB $3.51 million 1.55 $470,000.00 $0.07 10.72 Denny’s $463.92 million 0.91 $19.94 million $0.43 18.95

Denny’s has higher revenue and earnings than BAB. BAB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denny’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

BAB has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denny’s has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Denny’s beats BAB on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BAB

(Get Free Report)

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products. The company's SD brand includes frozen yogurt products. BAB, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Deerfield, Illinois.

About Denny’s

(Get Free Report)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc. and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002. Denny's Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for BAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.