Arlington Capital Management Inc. Makes New $294,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:XBJA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 156,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 31,541 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,350,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.0 %

XBJA stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.05. 2,362 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $94.13 million, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – January (XBJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBJA was launched on Jan 1, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

