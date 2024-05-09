iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stake Trimmed by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 367,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,763 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 3.1% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $14,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 46.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 177,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 56,286 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 194,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,403,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $43.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.73. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.