Blume Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 4.4% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $16,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Cahill Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 235,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS DFIC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.74. The stock had a trading volume of 557,618 shares. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

