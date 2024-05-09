Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 55,783 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,936,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,783 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises about 4.1% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC owned about 1.04% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $72,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQLT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,427,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,327 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,634,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487,001 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,188,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,440,000 after purchasing an additional 334,603 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,640,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,740,000 after purchasing an additional 187,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,779,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,417,000 after purchasing an additional 44,624 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

IQLT stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.38. 54,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,714. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.28 and a 1-year high of $39.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.26. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

