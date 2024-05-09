Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,789 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $43.93. 1,620,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,581,720. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.48. The stock has a market cap of $89.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

View Our Latest Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.