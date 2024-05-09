Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMLF. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,187,000. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 95,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.92. 10,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,413. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.20. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.77 and a 12-month high of $63.91.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

