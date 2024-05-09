Brokerages Set Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT at $71.08

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.08.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $52,965.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,673.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 2,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $107,063.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,742,758.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $327,595. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ambarella in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Ambarella by 39.3% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Ambarella by 52.3% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMBA opened at $46.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.65. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $89.18.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.68 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 74.81% and a negative return on equity of 23.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

