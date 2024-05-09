Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

CVKD traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,445. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $7.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadrenal Therapeutics will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cadrenal Therapeutics

Cadrenal Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cadrenal Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CVKD Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 982,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.54% of Cadrenal Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome.

