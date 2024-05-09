Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target Cut to $1.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 0.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Lion Electric from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Lion Electric from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Lion Electric from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $1.70 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.99.

LEV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,865. Lion Electric has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $60.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.39 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 22.01% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. On average, analysts expect that Lion Electric will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lion Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Lion Electric by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lion Electric by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Lion Electric by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 103,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 17,285 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

