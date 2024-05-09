Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners to post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $976.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.71 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect Calumet Specialty Products Partners to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.75. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $19.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CLMT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. It operates through Specialty Products and Solutions; Performance brands; Montana/Renewables; and Corporate segments.

