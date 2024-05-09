HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of HireRight in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

HireRight Stock Down 0.2 %

HireRight stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.32 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $14.39.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $166.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.35 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of HireRight by 328.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HireRight in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of HireRight in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in HireRight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HireRight



HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

