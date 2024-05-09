Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Camden Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.71. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Camden Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $6.72 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CPT. StockNews.com raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.06.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $104.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.82. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $114.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $983,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,592,000 after buying an additional 9,091 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

