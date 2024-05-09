Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $11.35 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,192 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

IVE traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $183.74. 279,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,100. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $187.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.22.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

