Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target Cut to $112.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CHH. StockNews.com cut shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.70.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHH

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.53. 286,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,721. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.22. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $108.91 and a twelve month high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 594.23% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 42.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.