Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,662 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 65.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.63. 1,636,072 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day moving average is $28.31.

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

