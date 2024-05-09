comScore’s (SCOR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of comScore from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

comScore Stock Performance

SCOR opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. comScore has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $68.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $15.74.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($6.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($7.49). comScore had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a negative net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $95.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that comScore will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCOR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of comScore during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in comScore by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,776,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 118,127 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in comScore by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in comScore during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

