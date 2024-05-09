Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $260.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $277.00.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW stock opened at $274.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.27 and a 200-day moving average of $230.13. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Curtiss-Wright has a 52 week low of $157.85 and a 52 week high of $279.79.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $657,077.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,451 shares of company stock worth $3,030,512 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,714,000 after acquiring an additional 46,954 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,307,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 712,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $139,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,885,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 352,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,299,000 after buying an additional 103,780 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

