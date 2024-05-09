CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.42.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Down 41.8 %

Shares of CTMX traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 13,075,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,026,503. The firm has a market cap of $166.26 million, a P/E ratio of -124.00 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $5.85.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 million. On average, research analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CytomX Therapeutics

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 20,223 shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $42,266.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,165.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,024 shares of company stock valued at $73,200. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CytomX Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 126,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 737.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 234,970 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

