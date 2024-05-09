Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Trading Down 12.5%

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report) was down 12.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.50 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.51 ($0.22). Approximately 165,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 342,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.25).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.01) price target on shares of Deltic Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.
View Our Latest Report on Deltic Energy
Deltic Energy Stock Up 4.6 %
Insider Buying and Selling at Deltic Energy
In other Deltic Energy news, insider Peter Cowley sold 50,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.45), for a total transaction of £18,332.64 ($23,030.95). 32.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Deltic Energy Company Profile
Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Deltic Energy
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Arm’s Earnings Stumble Could Create A Golden Entry Point
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- How to Bet on a Large Stock Price Move with an Options Strangle
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Shopify Stock Took a Breather, Markets Stay Bullish On its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Deltic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deltic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.