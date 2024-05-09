Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Trading Down 12.5%

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Free Report) was down 12.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.50 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.51 ($0.22). Approximately 165,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 342,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.25).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.01) price target on shares of Deltic Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 30.42 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of £16.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -566.67 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 32.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 27.82.

In other Deltic Energy news, insider Peter Cowley sold 50,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.45), for a total transaction of £18,332.64 ($23,030.95). 32.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

