Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Sets New 52-Week High at $5,073.13

Shares of Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,073.13 ($63.73) and last traded at GBX 5,015 ($63.00), with a volume of 2447446 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,956 ($62.26).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITRK. Redburn Partners raised Intertek Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($75.38) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,900 ($61.56) to GBX 5,400 ($67.84) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intertek Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,959.17 ($62.30).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of £8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,770.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,902.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,427.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 74 ($0.93) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $37.70. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is 6,120.22%.

In related news, insider Jeremy (Jez) Maiden acquired 114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,032 ($63.22) per share, for a total transaction of £5,736.48 ($7,206.63). Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.

