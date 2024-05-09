Discovery Value Fund Cuts Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Discovery Value Fund lowered its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,639 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the quarter. Teladoc Health accounts for 0.7% of Discovery Value Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Discovery Value Fund’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 21,224,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $457,389,000 after acquiring an additional 912,692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,654,116 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after acquiring an additional 104,531 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 658,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 57,989 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 359,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at $6,891,000. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,143,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,827,847. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $646.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.73.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

In other news, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $132,115.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,228.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $115,361.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 56,486 shares in the company, valued at $820,176.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laizer Kornwasser sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $132,115.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,228.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,227. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Featured Articles

