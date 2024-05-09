E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 9,033 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 87.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 132.2% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZNTL shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.52. 592,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,793. The firm has a market cap of $889.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $31.46.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 2,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $29,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 451,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,576.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

See Also

