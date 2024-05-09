E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 43.8% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,735,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,618,000 after purchasing an additional 528,882 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 197,430 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 420.9% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 153,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 124,396 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 108,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 84,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 215,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 43,349 shares during the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

Viridian Therapeutics stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.91. 1,729,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,377. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.93 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $887.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 18.26 and a current ratio of 18.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average is $17.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.28. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75,711.48% and a negative return on equity of 121.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

