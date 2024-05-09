Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $657,000 Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $246,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF stock opened at $89.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.33. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $76.73 and a one year high of $97.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

