Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.83

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.83 and last traded at $18.77, with a volume of 45277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on EURN. StockNews.com raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Euronav from $17.86 to $21.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.86 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronav presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.18.

Euronav Stock Up 1.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,274,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,006,000 after buying an additional 472,916 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 710.3% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 349,455 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after buying an additional 306,326 shares during the period.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

