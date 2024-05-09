Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08), RTT News reports. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE FNF traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $52.61. 1,495,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,192. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.33. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $33.61 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

Several research analysts have commented on FNF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.20.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at $754,839.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $151,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

