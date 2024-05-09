Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) Financial Comparison

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genco Shipping & Trading -3.35% 3.10% 2.56% Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Genco Shipping & Trading and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genco Shipping & Trading 0 1 2 0 2.67 Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.28%.

58.6% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genco Shipping & Trading $383.83 million 2.52 -$12.87 million ($0.31) -73.06 Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genco Shipping & Trading.

Risk & Volatility

Genco Shipping & Trading has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology has a beta of -1.97, indicating that its share price is 297% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Genco Shipping & Trading beats Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an oceanographic service company that was involved in deep water search, survey, and recovery operations. The company also served as the general partner for limited partnerships that were formed for the purpose of raising money to search for and locate shipwrecks. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

