FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Director Sheri Rhodes Sells 13,319 Shares of Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) Director Sheri Rhodes sold 13,319 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $746,130.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $427,656.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $56.14 on Thursday. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 1.15.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.49 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 2.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on FormFactor from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on FormFactor from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

