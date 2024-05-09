Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00 to $5.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% yr/yr or $13.326 billion to $13.573 billion from +8, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.42 billion.
Henry Schein Price Performance
Henry Schein stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.05. 692,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,072. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.34. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87.
Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on Henry Schein
Insider Activity at Henry Schein
In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Henry Schein
Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Henry Schein
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- Trading Halts Explained
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.