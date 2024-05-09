Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00 to $5.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-10% yr/yr or $13.326 billion to $13.573 billion from +8, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.42 billion.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Henry Schein stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.05. 692,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,072. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.34. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Henry Schein

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $216,193.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,585,125.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.28, for a total value of $477,620.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Henry Schein

(Get Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.