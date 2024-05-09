Hersh Kozlov Acquires 1,000 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) Director Hersh Kozlov bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.53 per share, for a total transaction of $32,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 111,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,417.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of TBBK opened at $33.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average is $37.84. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.41 and a 12 month high of $47.11.
Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th.
The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.
