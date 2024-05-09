Hersh Kozlov Acquires 1,000 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) Director Hersh Kozlov bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.53 per share, for a total transaction of $32,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 111,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,417.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of TBBK opened at $33.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.04 and its 200-day moving average is $37.84. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.41 and a 12 month high of $47.11.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Bancorp by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 256.2% in the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 23,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,008,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Bancorp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

