LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

LiveRamp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -146.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.81. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $42.66.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. LiveRamp had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at LiveRamp

In related news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LiveRamp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in LiveRamp by 286.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,457 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 5,308.7% in the fourth quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 746,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after buying an additional 732,285 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the third quarter worth about $12,742,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,546,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,139,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,741,000 after purchasing an additional 296,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

