Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Shares Sold by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October comprises 2.9% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned about 1.21% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POCT. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2,684.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $252,000.

Shares of POCT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.71. 34,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $36.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.40.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

