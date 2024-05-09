Insider Selling: TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Sells 3,222 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 3,222 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total value of $418,570.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,750.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $127.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.31 and its 200 day moving average is $78.91. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -374.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 8.76. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.42 and a 1 year high of $132.96.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 337,462.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 26,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 156.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,214 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

